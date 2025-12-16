JEE Advanced 2026 Syllabus Now Available At jeeadv.ac.in — How To Download
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus on the official portal. Aspirants can access and download the document from jeeadv.ac.in to check the syllabus.
Students will face the same syllabus as in 2025, with the organisers opting to retain the existing structure for the upcoming JEE Advanced examination. JEE Advanced 2026 will be conducted by IIT Roorkee.
With roughly 18,160 seats available across 23 IITs, the examination remains highly competitive, making familiarity with the syllabus and previous admission trends crucial for good preparation. The JEE Advanced 2026 curriculum draws on key NCERT topics from Classes 11 and 12, spanning Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.
JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus
Among the core concepts covered in Physics are General (units, dimensions, measurement), mechanics, thermal physics, electromagnetic waves, optics and modern physics.
The syllabus in Chemistry remains divided between physical, inorganic, and organic.
Topics like Thermodynamics, equilibrium, kinetics, electrochemistry, solid state, surface chemistry are covered in physical, while inorganic includes the Periodic Table, s/p/d/f-block elements, coordination compounds, metallurgy and qualitative analysis.
In Organic, candidates need to prepare for hydrocarbons, functional groups (like alcohols, aldehydes, ketones, acids and amines), biomolecules, polymers and others.
Key areas covered in mathematics are sets, relations, functions, Algebra, probability, statistics, trigonometry, analytical geometry, calculus and vectors.
How To Download The JEE Advanced 2026 Syllabus?
Candidates can follow these steps to download the syllabus:
Step 1: Visit the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, search for the "JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus PDF" link.
Step 3: Click on the link to download the comprehensive curriculum document.
Step 4: Once you get the document, make sure all relevant topics are covered in it, including the syllabus for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.
Step 5: Store the PDF safely to view it offline and use it for preparation.
Key Dates To Remember
The JEE Advanced 2026 examination is all set to take place on Sunday, May 17, 2026). The computer-based exam will have two compulsory papers, with Paper 1 scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Paper 2 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The qualifying exams are being held in two session, with the first from Jan. 21 to 30, 2026 and the other one from April 1 to April 10, 2026.