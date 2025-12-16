JEE Advanced 2026 Syllabus Now Available At jeeadv.ac.in — How To Download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus on the official portal. Aspirants can access and download the document from jeeadv.ac.in to check the syllabus.

Students will face the same syllabus as in 2025, with the organisers opting to retain the existing structure for the upcoming JEE Advanced examination. JEE Advanced 2026 will be conducted by IIT Roorkee.

With roughly 18,160 seats available across 23 IITs, the examination remains highly competitive, making familiarity with the syllabus and previous admission trends crucial for good preparation. The JEE Advanced 2026 curriculum draws on key NCERT topics from Classes 11 and 12, spanning Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.