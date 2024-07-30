Jaya Bachchan Objects To Being Addressed As 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' In Rajya Sabha, Netizens React

When calling upon her to speak in the House, Harivansh Narayan Singh said, "Shrimati Jaya Amitabh Bachchan ji, please."

She retorted, saying, "Sir, sirf Jaya Bachchan bolte to kaafi hojata tha." (It would have been enough to call me Jaya Bachchan).

Singh then said, "Yaha pura naam likha tha isliye maine bhi wahi kiya." (Your full name was written here, I just repeated the same).

Jaya Bachchan expressed her displeasure, emphasising women should be recognised by their own names and identities, rather than being defined by their husbands' names. "Ye jo hain kuch naya tarika hain ki mahilaayen apne pati ke naam se jaani jaye. Unka koi astitva nahi. Unki koi upalabdh hi nahi hain, apne mein aur astitva nahi hain," she said​.