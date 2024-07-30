Jaya Bachchan Objects To Being Addressed As 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' In Rajya Sabha, Netizens React
Jaya Bachchan expressed her displeasure, emphasising women should be recognised by their own names and identities, rather than being defined by their husbands' names.
Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday got irked when Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, Harivansh Narayan Singh, attached her husband Amitabh Bachchan's name while addressing her.
When calling upon her to speak in the House, Harivansh Narayan Singh said, "Shrimati Jaya Amitabh Bachchan ji, please."
She retorted, saying, "Sir, sirf Jaya Bachchan bolte to kaafi hojata tha." (It would have been enough to call me Jaya Bachchan).
Singh then said, "Yaha pura naam likha tha isliye maine bhi wahi kiya." (Your full name was written here, I just repeated the same).
Jaya Bachchan expressed her displeasure, emphasising women should be recognised by their own names and identities, rather than being defined by their husbands' names. "Ye jo hain kuch naya tarika hain ki mahilaayen apne pati ke naam se jaani jaye. Unka koi astitva nahi. Unki koi upalabdh hi nahi hain, apne mein aur astitva nahi hain," she said.
Watch: "It's a very painful incident and we should not bring politics into the matter," says Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on the death of the UPSC student in Old Rajinder Nagar pic.twitter.com/4928QcZoNS— IANS (@ians_india) July 29, 2024
She then went on to raise the issue of the deaths of three UPSC aspirants at a Delhi coaching centre.
Jaya Bachchan's reaction to the way she was addressed sparked reactions across social media, with many users lauding her for standing up for herself. However, some Netizens pointed out inconsistencies in her stance, noting her use of the 'Bachchan' surname.
Netizens also pointed out that since her name in the official records was listed as Jaya Amitabh Bachchan, she was addressed like that.
In her own nomination documents and hence Rajya Sabha official records, her name is Smt. Jaya Amitabh Bachchan .. but no .. she wants to be referred as Smt. Jaya Bachchan only .. which is fine but then why call it âNaya Tareekaâ when you yourself used that âTareekaâ officially. pic.twitter.com/FMXSgS8mrf— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) July 29, 2024
Sinha-whether she would be in parliament or not if she is not Amitabh Bachchan's wife is besides the point,when she writes her name as Jaya Bachchan,the Chairman has no right to address her as Jaya Amitabh Bachchan,good she reacted the way she did.— Sanjit R Phookun (@srphookun) July 30, 2024