NDTV ProfitNationJaya Bachchan Objects To Being Addressed As 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' In Rajya Sabha, Netizens React
ADVERTISEMENT

Jaya Bachchan Objects To Being Addressed As 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' In Rajya Sabha, Netizens React

Jaya Bachchan expressed her displeasure, emphasising women should be recognised by their own names and identities, rather than being defined by their husbands' names.

30 Jul 2024, 01:11 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan</p></div>
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday got irked when Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, Harivansh Narayan Singh, attached her husband Amitabh Bachchan's name while addressing her.

When calling upon her to speak in the House, Harivansh Narayan Singh said, "Shrimati Jaya Amitabh Bachchan ji, please."

She retorted, saying, "Sir, sirf Jaya Bachchan bolte to kaafi hojata tha." (It would have been enough to call me Jaya Bachchan).

Singh then said, "Yaha pura naam likha tha isliye maine bhi wahi kiya." (Your full name was written here, I just repeated the same).

Jaya Bachchan expressed her displeasure, emphasising women should be recognised by their own names and identities, rather than being defined by their husbands' names. "Ye jo hain kuch naya tarika hain ki mahilaayen apne pati ke naam se jaani jaye. Unka koi astitva nahi. Unki koi upalabdh hi nahi hain, apne mein aur astitva nahi hain," she said​.

She then went on to raise the issue of the deaths of three UPSC aspirants at a Delhi coaching centre.

Jaya Bachchan's reaction to the way she was addressed sparked reactions across social media, with many users lauding her for standing up for herself. However, some Netizens pointed out inconsistencies in her stance, noting her use of the 'Bachchan' surname.

Netizens also pointed out that since her name in the official records was listed as Jaya Amitabh Bachchan, she was addressed like that.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT