Japan Rolls Out E-Visa For Indian Tourists; Check How To Apply And Other Details

When checking in at the airport, you will be requested to display a 'visa issuance notice' on your device. A travel agency will provide you with a 'Visa Issuance Notice' (printed or pdf data) with a two-dimensional barcode.

Travellers should scan the barcode using their device and enter the required information to display the notice. By tapping 'display', the electronic 'visa issuance notice' appears and the countdown timer shown at the top right starts immediately. This countdown proves that the notice is valid.