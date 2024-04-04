Japan Rolls Out E-Visa For Indian Tourists; Check How To Apply And Other Details
Individuals can apply for e-visa through Japan Visa Application Centres (VFS Global). The single-entry short-term visa for tourism is up to 90 days.
Japan has started issuing e-visas for Indian tourists from April 1. This new system ensures physical visa stickers are not required on passports.
Individuals can apply for e-visa through Japan Visa Application Centres (VFS Global). The single-entry short-term visa for tourism is up to 90 days. Indian and foreign nationals residing in India are eligible for e-visa.
How To Apply For Japan e-visa?
Here's how Indian citizens seeking a Japan tourist e-visa can apply:
Applicants need to visit the Japan Visa Application Centre’s official website, managed by VFS Global at https://visa.vfsglobal.com/ind/en/jpn/
Identify the type of visa.
Select the consular district you live in to know which visa application centre you can apply to for a visa.
Download the visa application form and complete it.
Print the complete form and bring it with you to the visa application centre (together with the documents required for the visa category chosen) for submission.
Once the visa form is filled, you need to book an appointment to submit your application at the Visa Application Centre.
You will receive an appointment confirmation email along with the letter of appointment.
After submission of documents, you can track your visa application status online. Use the reference number on the invoice/receipt issued by the visa application centre along with your date of birth to access this service.
How To Display 'Visa Issuance Notice'
When checking in at the airport, you will be requested to display a 'visa issuance notice' on your device. A travel agency will provide you with a 'Visa Issuance Notice' (printed or pdf data) with a two-dimensional barcode.
Travellers should scan the barcode using their device and enter the required information to display the notice. By tapping 'display', the electronic 'visa issuance notice' appears and the countdown timer shown at the top right starts immediately. This countdown proves that the notice is valid.