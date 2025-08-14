Jammu & Kashmir Cloudburst: 12 Feared Dead In Kishtwar, Rescue Operations Underway

At least 12 persons are feared dead in a massive cloudburst that hit Chasoti village in Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday, NDTV reported.

The cloudburst hit Chasoti, the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata shrine. The disaster hit the region between 12 pm and 1 pm, when a large number of people had gathered for the Machail Mata yatra — an 8.5-km trek to the shrine.

The annual yatra to the shrine was suspended following the tragedy as authorities mobilised all resources and headed to the scene to launch a rescue and relief operation, officials told news agency PTI.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been rushed from Udhampur to Kishtwar.