Jammu & Kashmir Cloudburst: 12 Feared Dead In Kishtwar, Rescue Operations Underway
The cloudburst hit J&K's Chasoti, the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata shrine.
At least 12 persons are feared dead in a massive cloudburst that hit Chasoti village in Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday, NDTV reported.
The cloudburst hit Chasoti, the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata shrine. The disaster hit the region between 12 pm and 1 pm, when a large number of people had gathered for the Machail Mata yatra — an 8.5-km trek to the shrine.
The annual yatra to the shrine was suspended following the tragedy as authorities mobilised all resources and headed to the scene to launch a rescue and relief operation, officials told news agency PTI.
Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been rushed from Udhampur to Kishtwar.
I just spoke to the Union Home Minister @AmitShah Sb to brief him about the developing situation in Kishtwar region of Jammu. The news is grim & accurate, verified information from the area hit by the cloud burst is slow in arriving. All possible resources are being mobilisedâ¦— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 14, 2025
"The news is grim & accurate, verified information from the area hit by the cloud burst is slow in arriving. All possible resources are being mobilised from within & beyond J&K to manage the rescue operations," wrote Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on X.
"A massive Cloud burst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site," Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in a post on X.