Jammu Bans Transport Of Narcotic Drugs By Courier Companies Without Valid Permit

'In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) read with the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, District Magistrate Jammu has ordered that no courier company, parcel service, or logistics operator functioning within the district shall accept, book or transport any narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, or other contraband items unless it holds a valid transport permit under NDPS Rules and as per regulations under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act 1940,' the order stated.