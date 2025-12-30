Business NewsNationalJaishankar To Attend Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka
Jaishankar To Attend Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka

Zia, who played a major role in restoring democracy after a period of tumultuous military rule and dominated the country's politics for decades, died on Tuesday following prolonged illness.

30 Dec 2025, 07:43 PM IST i
Jaishankar will represent the government and people of India at the funeral of Khaleda Zia. (Image Source: AIR)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the funeral of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Jaishankar will represent the government and people of India at the funeral of Khaleda Zia, former prime minister of Bangladesh and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, an official statement said.

He will accordingly visit Dhaka on December 31, it said.

