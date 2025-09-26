Jaishankar Slams Double Standards On Ukraine, Gaza; Stresses Peace As Driver Of Development At G20 Meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday stressed that peace enables development, but threatening development, cannot facilitate peace.

Addressing the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New York, Jaishankar cautioned making energy and other essentials more uncertain in an economically fragile situation helps no one.

He urged members to "move the needle towards dialogue and diplomacy, not in the opposite direction towards further complications."

Highlighting terrorism as a 'persistent threat' to development, he said the world must show neither tolerance nor accommodation to terrorist activities. "Those who act against terrorists on any front render a 'larger service to the international community as a whole," he added.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Spoke at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting hosted by South Africa on the sidelines of UNGA80. Highlighted that in a politically & economically volatile international situation, G20 members have a particular responsibility to strengthen its stability and give it a more positive direction."