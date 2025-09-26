Jaishankar Slams Double Standards On Ukraine, Gaza; Stresses Peace As Driver Of Development At G20 Meet
He urged members to "move the needle towards dialogue and diplomacy, not in the opposite direction towards further complications."
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday stressed that peace enables development, but threatening development, cannot facilitate peace.
Addressing the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New York, Jaishankar cautioned making energy and other essentials more uncertain in an economically fragile situation helps no one.
Highlighting terrorism as a 'persistent threat' to development, he said the world must show neither tolerance nor accommodation to terrorist activities. "Those who act against terrorists on any front render a 'larger service to the international community as a whole," he added.
In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Spoke at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting hosted by South Africa on the sidelines of UNGA80. Highlighted that in a politically & economically volatile international situation, G20 members have a particular responsibility to strengthen its stability and give it a more positive direction."
At G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Jaishankar further underlined that, ongoing conflicts, particularly in Ukraine and Gaza, have starkly demonstrated the costs to the Global South in terms of energy, food, and fertiliser security. "Apart from jeopardising supplies and logistics, access and costs themselves became pressure points on nations. Double standards are clearly in evidence," he said.
Calling out the “perennial disruptor of peace” — terrorism — Jaishankar said the need to reform multilateralism has never been greater. “As the world confronts conflict, economic pressures, and terrorism, the limitations of multilateralism and the United Nations are visible,” he observed.
He added that G20 members bear a special responsibility to stabilize the international order. “This is best done by undertaking dialogue and diplomacy, firmly combating terrorism, and appreciating the need for stronger energy and economic security.”
Jaishankar also noted that in any conflict situation, there are countries capable of engaging both sides, and the international community must leverage them to achieve and maintain peace.
"Even as we attempt to address complex threats to peace, the value of encouraging a buy-in from those supportive of such goals should be appreciated," he added.