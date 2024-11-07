Jaishankar Meets Australian CEOs, Emphasizes India-Australia Business Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met CEOs and business leaders in Australia and highlighted natural complementarities between the two nations to support each other’s growth. The minister is on an official visit to Australia. "A good start to the day meeting CEOs and business leaders in Sydney. Underlined ongoing transformations in India in digital, infrastructure, manufacturing and skilling. Highlighted natural complementarities between India and Australia to support each other’s growth," Jaishankar posted on X.