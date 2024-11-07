Jaishankar Meets Australian CEOs, Emphasizes India-Australia Business Ties

NDTV ProfitNationJaishankar Meets Australian CEOs, Emphasizes India-Australia Business Ties
Jaishankar also met members of the diaspora, MPs and friends of India at New South Wales Parliament in Sydney.

07 Nov 2024, 08:02 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met CEOs and business leaders in Australia and highlighted natural complementarities between the two nations to support each other’s growth. The minister is on an official visit to Australia. "A good start to the day meeting CEOs and business leaders in Sydney. Underlined ongoing transformations in India in digital, infrastructure, manufacturing and skilling. Highlighted natural complementarities between India and Australia to support each other’s growth," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Our robust business and investment linkages are key drivers of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," he added.

"Thanked the Indian community for their active contribution in energising India-Australia partnership," Jaishankar said.

He also participated in a discussion with foreign affairs and strategy experts at the Lowy Institute, an independent think tank in Sydney.

