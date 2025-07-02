Jaishankar Holds Talks With Top Officials Of Trump Administration; Focus On Boosting Ties In Critical Sectors
The external affairs minister also held separate bilateral talks with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.
Ways to deepen the India-US collaboration in key sectors such as trade, defence, energy, mobility and critical technologies figured prominently during talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his American counterpart Marco Rubio.
The external affairs minister also held separate bilateral talks with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.
The meetings took place on the sidelines of a conclave of foreign ministers of the Quad grouping on Tuesday.
It was the first in-person meeting between Jaishankar and Rubio after the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan in May.
"Discussed our bilateral partnership including trade, security, critical technologies, connectivity, energy and mobility. Shared perspectives on regional and global developments," Jaishankar said in a social media post.
It is understood that the two sides also took stock of the ongoing negotiations for a trade deal between India and the US.
New Delhi and Washington are holding negotiations to seal a bilateral trade agreement as agreed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington DC in February.
The US State Department said the implementation of US-India COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology) figured in the Rubio-Jaishankar talks.
The COMPACT initiative, aimed at driving transformative change across key pillars of cooperation, was launched following talks between Modi and Trump in February.
"In his meeting with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, the Secretary affirmed the strength of the US-India relationship, highlighting implementation of the US-India COMPACT which will enhance our two nations' collaboration on trade, defence, energy, countering illegal immigration, counternarcotics, and more," the US State Department said.
Jaishankar also met US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and discussed opportunities for a deeper bilateral energy partnership.
"Spoke about the energy transformation underway in India. And opportunities for deeper India-US energy partnership," Jaishankar said on X.
The external affairs minister also held a separate meeting with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.
"Had a productive conversation on advancing the India-US defence partnership, building on growing convergences of interests, capabilities and responsibilities," Jaishankar said.
Jaishankar was visiting the US from June 30 to July 2 at the invitation of Secretary Rubio.