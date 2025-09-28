Jaishankar Holds Key Diplomatic Meetings On UNGA Sidelines; Discusses Regional Issues, UN Reforms

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has held a series of high-level bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly session here, engaging with top officials, including UN chief Antonio Guterres and UNGA President Annalena Baerbock.

Jaishankar met with UN Secretary-General Guterres on Saturday and discussed a wide range of issues, including geopolitical developments and global hotspots. He also shared India's perspectives on current challenges.