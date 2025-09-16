Jaish-e-Mohamad Confirms Masood Azhar's Family 'Torn Into Pieces' In Operation Sindoor | Watch Video

India destroyed several terror establishments in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under 'Operation Sindoor'. The operation was a direct response to a brutal attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Bahawalpur, which is the hub of the JeM, was also attacked, after the release of Masood Azhar in exchange for the hijacked passengers of IC-814 in 1999.

The group has since been involved in a series of terror attacks in India, including the Parliament attack in 2001, the strike on the Jammu and Kashmir assembly in 2000, the attack on the IAF base in Pathankot in 2016 and the Pulwama suicide bombing in 2019.

The elusive Azhar, a designated global terrorist, has not been seen in public since April 2019.