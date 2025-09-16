Jaish-e-Mohamad Confirms Masood Azhar's Family 'Torn Into Pieces' In Operation Sindoor | Watch Video
The video shared by Osint TV showed JeM commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri explaining in Urdu how the Indian armed forces entered their hideout and attacked them.
In a video that is making rounds on the internet, a Jaish-e-Mohamad (JeM) commander has admitted that the family of Maulana Masood Azhar, the terror group's top commander, was "torn into pieces" in strikes on Bahawalpur.
ð¨ #Exclusive ðµð°ðº— OsintTV ðº (@OsintTV) September 16, 2025
Jaish-e-Mohamad top commander Masood ilyas kashmiri admits that On 7th May his leader Masood Azhar's family was torn into pieces in Bahawalpur attack by Indian forces.
Look at the number of gun-wielding security personnel in the background. According to ISPRâ¦ pic.twitter.com/OLls70lpFy
"We fought Delhi, Kabul and Kandahar to protect the borders of this country, embracing terrorism. After sacrificing everything, on May 7, Maulana Masood Azhar's family was 'torn into pieces' by Indian Forces in Bahawalpur," Kashmiri said in Urdu.
He was surrounded by many security personnel wielding guns.
Earlier in May, Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar had allegedly acknowledged that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in India's missile attack on the outfit's headquarters in Bahawalpur.
A statement attributed to Azhar said those killed in the attack on Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur included the JeM chief's elder sister and her husband, a nephew and his wife, another niece, and five children from his extended family.
The statement further mentioned that the attack also claimed the lives of one of Azhar’s close associates and his mother, along with two other close companions.
Operation Sindoor
India destroyed several terror establishments in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under 'Operation Sindoor'. The operation was a direct response to a brutal attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.
Bahawalpur, which is the hub of the JeM, was also attacked, after the release of Masood Azhar in exchange for the hijacked passengers of IC-814 in 1999.
The group has since been involved in a series of terror attacks in India, including the Parliament attack in 2001, the strike on the Jammu and Kashmir assembly in 2000, the attack on the IAF base in Pathankot in 2016 and the Pulwama suicide bombing in 2019.
The elusive Azhar, a designated global terrorist, has not been seen in public since April 2019.