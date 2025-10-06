Jaipur Hospital Fire: Six-Member Committee To Investigate The Incident — What We Know So Far

A fire at Jaipur’s state run, Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital on Sunday night resulted in death of 8 critical patients. The patients were admitted in the hospital’s trauma centre.

Following the incident Rajasthan government constituted a six member committee to investigate cause of fire, security arrangements at SMS Hospital

The committee will be chaired by Iqbal Khan, Commissioner of the Medical Department, and includes Mukesh Kumar Meena, Additional Director of Hospital Administration in Rajasthan Medical Education Society (RajMES), Chandan Singh Meena, Chief Engineer, RajMES; Ajay Mathur, Chief Engineer, Electrical in PWD; RK Jain, Additional Principal, SMS Medical College, and Chief Fire Officer, Jaipur Municipal Corporation.

The relatives of the victims held a protest Monday against the hospital administration and the state government, An ANI report said that one of the protesters alleged that the hospital staff ignored warnings when informed about the short circuit at the ICU.

Speaking to NDTV, the trauma centre in-charge Dr Anurag Dhakad confirmed the deaths and said these patients were in Neuro ICU when a fire erupted in the storage area, likely due to a short circuit.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the SMS Hospital on Monday to take stock of the situation.

Earlier, former Chief Minister of the state Ashok Gehlot demanded the state government to conduct a high-level investigation into this incident to ensure that such accidents do not recur anywhere in the future in a social media post on X.