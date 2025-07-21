Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: When, How The Next Vice President Will Be Elected

The next Vice President will be required to serve the entire five years, instead of filling in for the remaining time left in their predecessor's tenure, according to the Vice President of India's official website.

In case of the incumbent's vacancy occurring due to death, resignation or removal, the election to fill said vacancy is to be conducted as soon as it is created. Which is, within 60 days of the expiry of the term of office.

The Secretary-General of either House of Parliament, acting by rotation, serves as the Returning Officer for Vice-Presidential elections. This officer issues a public notice in a prescribed format, inviting nominations from candidates and specifying the location for delivering nomination papers.