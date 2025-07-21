Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: All You Need To Know About Outgoing Vice President Of India
In 1989, Dhankhar's political journey began when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, on a Janata Dal ticket.
Jagdeep Dhankhar, 74, was appointed as the vice president in August 2022. He resigned two years before his tenure was set to end. Along with serving as the vice president, he was also the chair of the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of the Indian Parliament.
Dhankhar was born in Rajasthan's Kithana in 1951. He became a lawyer by profession but later entered into mainstream politics as well.
Dhankhar started his legal career in 1979 as an advocate registered with the Bar Council of Rajasthan. In 1990, he was named as a senior advocate by the Rajasthan High Court. He also became the president of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association.
From 1990 onwards, Dhankhar practiced in the Supreme Court and appeared before various high courts across India.
Though in March, Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS for a few days and seen a bit unwell on few occasions, he always carries an energetic personality while making any public appearances.
Political Journey
In 1989, Dhankhar's political journey began when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, on a Janata Dal ticket.
He joined the Union Council of Ministers as the minister of state for parliamentary affairs in 1990. Between 1993 and 1998, Dhankhar represented the Kishangarh assembly constituency in Rajasthan.
In July 2019, Dhankhar was named as the governor of West Bengal. He eventually stepped down on July 17, 2022, after being nominated as the NDA’s candidate for the vice-presidential election.
In December last year, the Opposition had tried to move an impeachment motion against Dhankar. The motion, however, was rejected by the House's deputy chairman on the grounds that it was aimed to "mar" the reputation of the vice president.
Dhankhar becomes the third vice president in the Indian history to resign before finishing his term.
Earlier in July 1969, VV Giri resigned from the vice presidency post to stand for the presidential election following President Zakir Husain's demise. He served as the acting President of India, was later elected as President.
R Venkataraman stepped down as the vice president in July 1987 after being elected President.