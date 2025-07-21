Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: All You Need To Know About Outgoing Vice President Of India

Jagdeep Dhankhar, 74, was appointed as the vice president in August 2022. He resigned two years before his tenure was set to end. Along with serving as the vice president, he was also the chair of the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of the Indian Parliament.

Dhankhar was born in Rajasthan's Kithana in 1951. He became a lawyer by profession but later entered into mainstream politics as well.

Dhankhar started his legal career in 1979 as an advocate registered with the Bar Council of Rajasthan. In 1990, he was named as a senior advocate by the Rajasthan High Court. He also became the president of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association.

From 1990 onwards, Dhankhar practiced in the Supreme Court and appeared before various high courts across India.

Though in March, Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS for a few days and seen a bit unwell on few occasions, he always carries an energetic personality while making any public appearances.