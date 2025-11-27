JAC Class 10 And 12 Date Sheet 2026 OUT: Check Jharkhand Board Matric And Intermediate Exam Time Table
The board released the JAC Time Table for Class 10 and 12 in PDF format on its website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
The Jharkhand Board of School Education has announced the JAC Board exam schedule for 2026 on November 27. Class 10 and 12 exams will be held in February next year. Students can download the official date sheet in PDF format from the board’s website https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/.
Class 10 (Matric) exams will begin on February 3 and end on February 17, 2026, while Class 12 (Inter) exams will begin on February 3 and end on February 23, 2026.
Understanding the detailed timetable is important for every student appearing for the JAC Board exams, whether you’re a Class 10 student facing your first board experience or a Class 12 student gearing up for college admissions.
The Jharkhand Board timetable outlines the complete exam schedule for 2026, including subject-wise dates and essential instructions to follow on exam days. As per the schedule, the board exams will be conducted in February and March 2026.
These examinations are significant milestones in a student’s academic journey. Class 10 results guide students in choosing the right stream for higher studies, while Class 12 marks play a decisive role in securing college admissions, often shaping long-term career opportunities.
JAC 10th Board Date Sheet 2026
Exam timings for JAC 10th Board Exams: 9:45 am to 1 pm
*except IIT & other vocational subjects (Question Answer Booklet- 9:45 A.M to 12:30 P.M)
image: jac.jharkhand.gov.in
image: jac.jharkhand.gov.in
How To Download JAC 10th Board Date Sheet 2026?
Candidates appearing for the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 exams can download the 2026 date sheet from the official website. Follow these steps to access the timetable:
Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Board, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
Click on "Secondary Exam".
On the Service portal page, click on 'Portal For Class 10 (Secondary) Examinations 2026.
On the notice page, click on the PDF name 'EXAMINATION SCHEDULE FOR JAC ANNUAL SECONDARY EXAMINATION 2026'.
Save and download the JAC board 12th time table 2026.
JAC 12th Board Date Sheet 2026
JAC 12th practical exams 2026 will be held from February 24 to March 7, 2026.
Exam timings for JAC 10th Board Exams: 2:00 P.M. to 5:20 P.M.
*except IIT & other vocational subjects (Question Answer Booklet- 9:45 A.M to 12:30 P.M)
How To Download JAC 12th Board Date Sheet 2026?
Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Board jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
Click on "Intemediate Exam".
On the Service portal page, click on 'Portal For Class 12 (Intermediate) Examinations 2026.
On the notice page, click on the PDF name 'EXAMINATION SCHEDULE FOR JAC ANNUAL INTERMEDIATE EXAMINATION 2026'.
Save and download the JAC board 12th time table 2026.