JAC Class 10 And 12 Date Sheet 2026 OUT: Check Jharkhand Board Matric And Intermediate Exam Time Table

The Jharkhand Board of School Education has announced the JAC Board exam schedule for 2026 on November 27. Class 10 and 12 exams will be held in February next year. Students can download the official date sheet in PDF format from the board’s website https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/.

Class 10 (Matric) exams will begin on February 3 and end on February 17, 2026, while Class 12 (Inter) exams will begin on February 3 and end on February 23, 2026.

Understanding the detailed timetable is important for every student appearing for the JAC Board exams, whether you’re a Class 10 student facing your first board experience or a Class 12 student gearing up for college admissions.

The Jharkhand Board timetable outlines the complete exam schedule for 2026, including subject-wise dates and essential instructions to follow on exam days. As per the schedule, the board exams will be conducted in February and March 2026.

These examinations are significant milestones in a student’s academic journey. Class 10 results guide students in choosing the right stream for higher studies, while Class 12 marks play a decisive role in securing college admissions, often shaping long-term career opportunities.