Italy's Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Arrives In India: What's On Agenda? Here's All You Need To Know
Tajani arrived in New Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday. This is his second visit to India this year.
Minister of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal welcomed Tajani and in a post on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, "Warm welcome to Italy's Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani on his arrival in New Delhi. This is his second visit to India this year. His engagements in Delhi and Mumbai will further strengthen India-Italy Strategic Partnership." [sic]
Warm welcome to Italy's Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation @Antonio_Tajani on his arrival in New Delhi. This is his second visit to India this year.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) December 9, 2025
His engagements in Delhi and Mumbai will further strengthen India-Italy Strategicâ¦ pic.twitter.com/C3b4b5VoMZ
According to the official schedule, Tajani arrived in New Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
On Thursday, December 11, 2025, Tajani will travel to Mumbai for a day-long programme, details of which are expected to include business-focused engagements with Indian industry and financial sector representatives.
The visit will conclude in the early hours of Friday, December 12, 2025, with Tajani scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 1:15 a.m.
Deputy PM Antonio Tajani's Schedule In India
Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani's schedule on his visit to India:
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
2:00 a.m: Arrival at the Delhi Airport
Venue: International Ceremonial Lounge, T3 IGI Airport
Photo Op: Official Only
6:00 p.m: Meeting with Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister
Venue: Hyderabad House
Photo Op: Official Only
Thursday, December 11, 2025
Programme in Mumbai
Friday, December 12, 2025
1:15 a.m: Departure from Mumbai International Airport (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport).
The visit comes shortly after a series of high-level interactions between the two nations.
Deputy PM Antonio Tajani's Last Visit To India
Tajani last visited India from April 11-12, 2025 and met President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to boost bilateral ties in a range of areas including trade and investment.
The Italian deputy prime minister said innovation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), supercomputers, space technology, and defence are among the sectors with potential for joint partnerships.