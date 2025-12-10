Italy's Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Arrives In India: What's On Agenda? Here's All You Need To Know

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday. This is his second visit to India this year.

Minister of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal welcomed Tajani and in a post on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, "Warm welcome to Italy's Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani on his arrival in New Delhi. This is his second visit to India this year. His engagements in Delhi and Mumbai will further strengthen India-Italy Strategic Partnership." [sic]