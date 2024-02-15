ISRO YUVIKA Programme 2024 Announced: Important Dates, Eligibility, How To Register And More

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday announced the Young Scientist Programme 2024 for school children in the country.

The programme also known as YUVIKA (YUva VIgyani KAryakram) aims to impart basic knowledge on Space Technology, Space Science and Space Applications to the younger students in emerging trends in space science and technology amongst the youngsters, who are the future building blocks of our nation, the ISRO said.

ISRO has chalked out this programme to "Catch them young". The programme is also expected to encourage more students to pursue in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based research /career.