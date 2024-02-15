ISRO YUVIKA Programme 2024 Announced: Important Dates, Eligibility, How To Register And More
The programme is also expected to encourage more students to pursue in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based research /career.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday announced the Young Scientist Programme 2024 for school children in the country.
The programme also known as YUVIKA (YUva VIgyani KAryakram) aims to impart basic knowledge on Space Technology, Space Science and Space Applications to the younger students in emerging trends in space science and technology amongst the youngsters, who are the future building blocks of our nation, the ISRO said.
ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2024: Important Dates
Announcement of Programme: February 15, 2024
Registration starts: February 20, 2024
Registration ends: March 20, 2024
Release of First selection list: March 28, 2024
Release of Second selection list: April 4, 2024
Reporting by Selected students at respective ISRO centres: May 12, 2024 or as intimated by ISRO through the registered email of the student.
YUVIKA Programme: May 13-24, 2024
Send-off date for selected students from respective centre: May 25, 2024
ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2024: Eligibility
Students studying in Class '9' as on January 01, 2024, within India are eligible to apply.
ISRO YUVIKA Programme: Selection Criteria
The participants will be selected based on various parameters, including:
50% marks obtained in Class 8 exam
10% based on performance in the online quiz
2/5/10% for participation in science fairs at different levels in the last 3 years
2/4/5% for ranking in Olympiads or equivalent competitions
2/4/5% for winners of sports competitions
5% for being a member of Scout and Guides / NCC / NSS in the last 3 years
15% for students studying in Village / Rural Schools located in Panchayat areas
How To Register for ISRO YUVIKA Programme 2024?
Registration opens on February 20, 2024, at ISRO Antariksha Jigyasa Platform.
Verify your email by clicking on the link sent to your registered email ID.
Participate in the SpaceQuiz and read the guidelines before taking the quiz.
Fill in personal profiles and education details.
Students need to take photocopy of the certificates and attest the same by the principal/Head of School signing the certificate for verification. The verified certificate needs to be scanned and uploaded to the website. The photocopy of attested certificates and certificate for verification need to be uploaded in the website.
Generate your certificate for verification by your principal/Head of School/ Parent/ Guardian (Any mismatch observed in the attached certificate (s) by the student and certificate for verification submitted by student will liable for cancellation of candidature of the student).
Scan and upload your document and submit the application
ISRO YUVIKA Programme 2024: Travel and Expenses
ISRO will cover travel expenses for selected students. It will also provide lodging, boarding, and course material during the programme. The programme will take place at seven ISRO centres across India.
Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Dehradun.
Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram.
Satish Dhavan Space Center (SDSC) Sriharikota.
U. R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru.
Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad.
National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad.
North-East Space Applications Centre (NE-SAC), Shillong.
Participants are advised to thoroughly review all entries in the application, uploaded documents, and certificates for verification before clicking the submit button on the website. Once the application is submitted, it cannot be retrieved for any changes or corrections.