ISRO Successfully Launches Its Maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite

Emerging from the Mission Control Centre, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said, "Happy new year to all of you. So, on Jan. 1 2024, yet another successful mission of PSLV has been accomplished. PSLV-C58 has placed the primary satellite XPoSat in the desired orbit." "From this point the orbit of PSLV 4th stage will be reduced to a lower orbit where the upper stage of PSLV which is described as POEM will carry out experiments with the onboard payloads and that will take some time," he added.