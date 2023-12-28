ISRO Set To Launch XPoSat On January 1; Know All About India's First X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is likely to launch its X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) mission on January 1. According to ISRO, this is India's first dedicated polarimeter mission where the satellite will study different dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources under extreme conditions.

As per reports, the XPoSat million will lift off at 9:10 AM using a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

The spacecraft will carry two payloads in a low earth orbit. The primary payload POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays) will measure the polarimetry parameters (degree and angle of polarization) in medium X-ray energy range. The second payload, XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing), will provide spectroscopic information.