ISRO Chief Somanath Say For Every Rupee Spent, Society Reaped Rs 2.50 In Return

Answering another question, he cited an example of ISRO's project directly benefitting people. “The advisory that we issue to fishermen, for instance, is a good example. With the help of our advisory, they know where to go for the best catch. We use Oceansat to gauge the sea and issue the advisory after studying various parameters. By using this service, the fishermen not just get a good yield of fish, but they also save diesel required for the boats substantially,” said Somanath.