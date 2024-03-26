ISRO Achieves Major Milestone As PSLV's POEM-3 Leaves Zero Debris At Re-Entry Into Earth

After completing its mission of placing all satellites into their desired orbits, the terminal stage of PSLV was transformed into a 3-axis stabilised platform, known as the POEM-3.

The stage was then de-orbited from 650 km to 350 km, which helped its early re-entry. Measures were taken to passivate the stage and remove residual propellants so that any accidental break-up risks were minimised.

The operation took place on January 1, 2024. “The PSLV-C58/XPoSat mission has practically left zero debris in orbit,” the space agency said.