Israel Clarifies After Reports Blamed Security Concerns For Netanyahu Deferring India Visit

Initial reports from Israeli media, as cited by NDTV stated that the Israeli Head of State's visit to India was delayed over security concerns after the terror attack in New Delhi on Nov. 10, where a bomb went off in traffic near the Red Fort, killing 15 people, and injuring dozens more.

"Netanyahu, who last visited India in 2018 and was set to return for meetings with PM Modi, is now expected to seek a new date next year pending security assessments," i24NEWS had reported, citing sources.

Netanyahu was set to visit India towards the end of 2025, but put his plans on hold. This was the third time an Israeli leader cancelled a visit to India this year.

He had last visited India seven years ago in 2018. He was present from Jan. 14 to 19, it was the second time an Israeli PM had visited India.