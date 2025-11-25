Israel Clarifies After Reports Blamed Security Concerns For Netanyahu Deferring India Visit
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that he will still be visiting India but at a later date, saying that he had "full confidence" in India's security measures.
"Israel’s bond with India and between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister @narendramodi is very strong. The PM has full confidence in India’s security under PM Modi, and teams are already coordinating a new visit date," a post on 'X' from the Prime Minister of Israel's office said.
Initial reports from Israeli media, as cited by NDTV stated that the Israeli Head of State's visit to India was delayed over security concerns after the terror attack in New Delhi on Nov. 10, where a bomb went off in traffic near the Red Fort, killing 15 people, and injuring dozens more.
"Netanyahu, who last visited India in 2018 and was set to return for meetings with PM Modi, is now expected to seek a new date next year pending security assessments," i24NEWS had reported, citing sources.
Netanyahu was set to visit India towards the end of 2025, but put his plans on hold. This was the third time an Israeli leader cancelled a visit to India this year.
He had last visited India seven years ago in 2018. He was present from Jan. 14 to 19, it was the second time an Israeli PM had visited India.
When the terror attack occured, Netanyahu took to social media platform 'X' to offer his "deepest condolences" to Indians and PM Modi.
"To our dear friend @narendramodi and to the brave people of India: Sara and I, and the people of Israel, send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Israel stands strong with you in sorrow and in strength in this time," the post said.
