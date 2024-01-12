NDTV ProfitNationIs Makar Sankranti 2024 On January 14 Or 15? Check Here
Is Makar Sankranti 2024 On January 14 Or 15? Check Here

12 Jan 2024, 10:54 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Image Source: Unsplash

As the much-awaited festival of Makar Sankranti approaches, there has been some confusion regarding the date. Traditionally observed on January 14, the festival will be celebrated on January 15 this year as it is a leap year, according to Drik Panchang or the Hindu calendar.

Makar Sankranti's Significance And Traditions

Makar Sankranti, known for its vibrant celebrations, marks the transition of the Sun from Sagittarius to Capricorn, also known as Makara Rashi. Celebrated with enthusiasm across India, the festival symbolises the end of winter and the beginning of longer days. It holds special significance in Hindu mythology, commemorating the victory of the deity Sankranti over the demon Sankarasur.

Makar Sankranti Punya Kala Timings

The auspicious Punya Kala is from 7:15 am till 17:46 pm, and Maha Punya Kala is from 7:15 am to 9 am on January 15.

Makar Sankranti Customs And Celebrations

Celebrated across India, Makar Sankranti is observed in varied ways. The festival brings communities together for festivities, music, dance, bonfires, and acts of charity. Traditional activities include flying kites, worshipping the Sun God, and preparing sweets with sesame seeds. It is also celebrated as a harvest festival and farmers pray for a bountiful harvest.

Different Names Of Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti goes by different names in various states of India:

  • Uttar Pradesh: Khichdi

  • Gujarat: Uttarayan

  • Odisha: Makara Chaula

  • Bihar: Til Sakraat or Dahi Chura

  • Kerala: Makaravilakku

  • Karnataka: Suggi

  • West Bengal: Poush Sankranti

  • Maharashtra: Haldi Kumkum

  • Goa: Maghi Sankrant

  • Himachal Pradesh: Magha Saaji

  • Assam: Magh Bihu

  • Tamil Nadu: Pongal

