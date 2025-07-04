Is July 7 A Public Holiday? Check If Schools, Banks, And Government Offices Will Remain Open Or Closed

The Islamic calendar begins with the month of Muharram. It is an important holy period. Its tenth day, the Ashura, is of special significance for Shia Muslims. It is a day for mourning the martyrdom of Imam Hussein in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.



It is a time of prayers, rituals, processions and reflection for Muslims. Warfare is prohibited during this period. This period serves as a reminder of the importance of justice, fairness, bravery and sacrifice.