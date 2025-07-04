Is July 7 A Public Holiday? Check If Schools, Banks, And Government Offices Will Remain Open Or Closed
On the day of Muharram, central and state government offices, schools, colleges, and post offices across India will remain closed.
The Islamic month of Muharram, which commenced on June 10, is one of the most significant times in Muharram. The tenth day, called Ashura, falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month. So, wondering if it falls on July 6 or July 7? This is important because it will lead to the closure of schools, banks, colleges and offices on that day.
When Is Muharram: July 6 Or 7?
The sighting of the moon will decide when Ashura will be marked this year. According to the Government of India’s calendar, July 6 is the date for Muharram. However, this could shift to July 7 according to the sighting of the moon. It should be remembered that July 6 is a Sunday.
If Ashura falls on July 7, schools, colleges and offices will likely remain closed on Monday. Till now, most institutions have refrained from declaring a holiday on July 7. Students and parents should check updates from educational institutions and the state government to stay updated on this issue.
According to the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) academic calendar for 2025–26, July 6 is the tentative date for Muharram.
It is important to note that July 7 is not a bank holiday, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list. Banks will remain closed on July 6 as it is a Sunday.
States Likely To Declare Holiday On Muharram
If Muharram is observed on July 7, some of the states which could declare a public holiday on that day are West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. The final decision would be notified by the respective state governments.
Importance Of Muharram In Islam
The Islamic calendar begins with the month of Muharram. It is an important holy period. Its tenth day, the Ashura, is of special significance for Shia Muslims. It is a day for mourning the martyrdom of Imam Hussein in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.
It is a time of prayers, rituals, processions and reflection for Muslims. Warfare is prohibited during this period. This period serves as a reminder of the importance of justice, fairness, bravery and sacrifice.