IRCTC Ticket Reservation: Why Indian Railways Reduced Advance Booking Period To 60 Days

The Indian Railways has reduced the advance booking period for train tickets from 120 days to 60 days, excluding the day of travel. The new rule will come into effect from Nov. 1, 2024.

"The decision will help the Railway Board to improve the visibility of genuine demand for rail travel in India," a PIB release said.

In its circular dated Oct. 16, the Railway Board said that the existing time limit for advance reservation will be reduced to 60 days from 120 days with effect from Nov. 1, 2024.

The railway ministry's decision comes after the high cancellation of tickets booked in advance. The modification is aimed at promoting genuine passengers.

"The ministry of railways has announced this change in the Advance Reservation Period for train bookings by Indian travellers in order to promote genuine passengers," the PIB release added.

The ministry said that 21% of the reservations done in advance for 61 to 120 days were getting cancelled.

"Further, 5% of passengers were neither cancelling their tickets nor were they undertaking the journey," it added.