IRCTC Ticket Booking Major Rule Change From Oct. 1: How Does 15-Min Ticket Window Work?
IRCTC introduced this measure to combat misuse of the online reservation system by touts and unauthorised agents who use illegal software to bulk-book tickets and resell them at inflated prices.
The Indian Railways (IRCTC) is set to implement a new rule, starting Oct. 1, reserving the first 15 minutes of the online ticket booking window exclusively for users whose IRCTC account is linked and authenticated with their Aadhaar. This applies to both general and the tatkal ticket reservations made through the IRCTC website or mobile app.
For example, if a train is scheduled to depart at 10 am on Dec. 1, and reservations open today at 10 am, for the first 15 minutes, only Aadhaar-authenticated users will be allowed to book general reservations. Previously, this restriction applied only to Tatkal bookings, which open at 10 am for AC classes and at 11 am for non-AC classes, a day before the train's departure.
"With a view to ensure that the benefits of the reservation system reach the common end user and are not misused by unscrupulous elements, it has been decided that with effect from 1.10.2025, during the first 15 minutes of opening of general reservation, reserved general tickets can be booked through the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)/its app only by Aadhaar authenticated users," a ministry circular said.
By reserving the initial high-demand window for Aadhaar-verified users, the new system aims to create a more transparent and fair booking experience for genuine passengers.
How Does The 15 Mins Window Work?
Aadhaar-linked accounts only: During the first 15 minutes after general reservations open (60 days in advance), only users with an Aadhaar-verified account can book tickets online. After this window closes, bookings open for all registered users.
Agents' restrictions: Authorised railway ticketing agents are restricted from booking opening-day tickets during the initial 10 minutes of the reservation window. This restriction continues even with the new Aadhaar rule.
Tatkal bookings: The 15-minute window for Aadhaar-authenticated users is also in place for Tatkal tickets, which open a day before the train's departure. As of July 2025, Aadhaar authentication is mandatory for all Tatkal tickets booked online.
Offline counters unaffected: There are no changes to the booking process at physical Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at railway stations.
How To Link Your Aadhaar To IRCTC
To use the 15-minute window, you must link your Aadhaar with your IRCTC account before Oct. 1, 2025.
Log in to the IRCTC website or app.
Submit your login credentials and sign in.
Go to my account tab and select authenticate user.
Submit your Aadhaar Number or Virtual ID.
Check name, DOB and gender displayed on screen before proceeding.
Click on 'Verify details and receive OTP' button. An OTP will be sent on your registered mobile.
Submit OTP in the OTP field.
Read and agree to the consent displayed in the box.
Click on Submit button to complete the Aadhaar authentication process.