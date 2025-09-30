IRCTC Ticket Booking Major Rule Change From Oct. 1: How Does 15-Min Ticket Window Work?

The Indian Railways (IRCTC) is set to implement a new rule, starting Oct. 1, reserving the first 15 minutes of the online ticket booking window exclusively for users whose IRCTC account is linked and authenticated with their Aadhaar. This applies to both general and the tatkal ticket reservations made through the IRCTC website or mobile app.

For example, if a train is scheduled to depart at 10 am on Dec. 1, and reservations open today at 10 am, for the first 15 minutes, only Aadhaar-authenticated users will be allowed to book general reservations. Previously, this restriction applied only to Tatkal bookings, which open at 10 am for AC classes and at 11 am for non-AC classes, a day before the train's departure.