IRCTC Ticket Booking: Indian Railways Launches Round Trip Scheme; How To Avail Discount On Tickets?

IRCTC Ticket Booking News: To ease the festive season rush and encourage passengers to plan round-trip journeys, Indian Railways has rolled out a Round Trip Package scheme. The initiative offers travellers a 20% discount on the base fare of their return journey, provided they book tickets for both legs together using the IRCTC Rail Connect mobile app.

The scheme aims to distribute traffic more evenly during the upcoming festive months and ensure better utilisation of trains, including special services. The discount applies only when both onward and return tickets are confirmed and booked for the same set of passengers.