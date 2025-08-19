IRCTC Ticket Booking: Indian Railways Launches Round Trip Scheme; How To Avail Discount On Tickets?
Indian Railways has introduced a new scheme that offers passengers a 20% discount on return tickets when booking both journeys together.
IRCTC Ticket Booking News: To ease the festive season rush and encourage passengers to plan round-trip journeys, Indian Railways has rolled out a Round Trip Package scheme. The initiative offers travellers a 20% discount on the base fare of their return journey, provided they book tickets for both legs together using the IRCTC Rail Connect mobile app.
The scheme aims to distribute traffic more evenly during the upcoming festive months and ensure better utilisation of trains, including special services. The discount applies only when both onward and return tickets are confirmed and booked for the same set of passengers.
Dates For The Round Trip Offer
Onward journey: Tickets must be booked for travel between Oct. 13 and Oct. 26.
Return journey: Discounted tickets can be reserved for travel between Nov. 17 and Dec. 1.
Bookings under this scheme opened on Aug. 14.
How To Book Tickets On The IRCTC Rail Connect App
Onward Journey:
Open the IRCTC Rail Connect app and select "Train" from the dashboard.
Choose the "Festival Round Trip" option.
Read and accept the scheme details and terms.
Search for trains departing between Oct. 13 and 26. Only confirmed tickets (CNF) are valid under this offer.
Enter passenger details; the same details will apply for the return journey.
Complete the payment.
Once booked, the app will generate a PNR and show an option to “Book Return Journey (20% Discount)”.
Return Journey:
From the confirmation page or the "My Bookings" section, select the onward PNR.
Tap "Book Return Journey (20% Discount)" and confirm the scheme details.
The source and destination stations will be auto-selected (these cannot be altered).
Choose travel dates between Nov. 17 and Dec. 1.
Select your train and class,and the fare will automatically display the 20% rebate on the base price.
Verify that passenger details match the onward booking.
Make the payment to complete the process and receive the return journey PNR.
Added Convenience Via IRCTC App
The IRCTC Rail Connect app not only allows ticket booking under this scheme, but also provides access to meal booking, retiring rooms, hotels and boarding point changes.
With the Round Trip Package, Indian Railways is hoping to make festive travel smoother while rewarding passengers with savings for planning ahead.
To read all the terms and conditions about the scheme, click here.