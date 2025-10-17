IRCTC Tatkal Train Booking: Five Tips To Book Confirmed Tickets This Diwali 2025

IRCTC Tatkal Ticket Booking Tips: With Diwali and Chhath festivals round the corner, Indian Railways expects a massive surge in passenger traffic. People across India, particularly in the north, are expected to travel to their hometowns for festive celebrations.

Every year, the festive rush leads to high demand for train tickets, making last-minute travel a challenge for passengers. In such situations, Tatkal ticket booking is the last hope for those who fail to plan their journey in advance.

However, securing a Tatkal ticket is often difficult due to the limited availability of seats and an unexpected surge in demand during this time of the year.