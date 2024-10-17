Planning A Train Journey For Your Next Trip? Note This Change In Advance Ticket Bookings
While the advance reservation period is now set to 60 days, Railways has clarified that cancellations for tickets booked beyond this new limit will still be permitted.
The Indian Railways has announced a reduction in the advance booking period for train tickets, effective November 1, 2024. Passengers will now be able to book tickets up to 60 days in advance, including the day of travel. This change is aimed at streamlining the booking process and improving ticket availability for travelers.
The new advance reservation period will apply to all train services, cutting down the previous booking window of 120 days. However, this adjustment will not impact any tickets booked before October 31, 2024. Existing bookings made under the 120-day rule will remain valid, providing some leeway for travelers who planned ahead.
While the advance reservation period is now set at 60 days, the Indian Railways has clarified that cancellations for tickets booked beyond this new limit will still be permitted. This flexibility allows passengers some peace of mind regarding their travel plans.
Notably, specific daytime express trains, such as the Taj Express and Gomti Express, will continue to operate under their existing shorter advance reservation timelines. Additionally, foreign tourists will still see a 365-day booking window, ensuring their travel plans can be made well in advance.
The decision was formalised in a press release from the Ministry of Railways, referencing earlier guidelines on advance reservations. The directive aims to enhance operational efficiency and align ticketing processes with current passenger needs.
The 120-day advance reservation period was introduced in March 2015 when the Ministry of Railways announced an extension of the Advance Reservation Period for train accommodations from 60 days to 120 days (excluding the travel date). The rule was set into effective from April 1, 2015.
Passengers were informed that they will be able to book tickets for trains originating from designated stations up to 120 days in advance.