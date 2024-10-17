Planning A Train Journey For Your Next Trip? Note This Change In Advance Ticket Bookings

The Indian Railways has announced a reduction in the advance booking period for train tickets, effective November 1, 2024. Passengers will now be able to book tickets up to 60 days in advance, including the day of travel. This change is aimed at streamlining the booking process and improving ticket availability for travelers.

The new advance reservation period will apply to all train services, cutting down the previous booking window of 120 days. However, this adjustment will not impact any tickets booked before October 31, 2024. Existing bookings made under the 120-day rule will remain valid, providing some leeway for travelers who planned ahead.

While the advance reservation period is now set at 60 days, the Indian Railways has clarified that cancellations for tickets booked beyond this new limit will still be permitted. This flexibility allows passengers some peace of mind regarding their travel plans.