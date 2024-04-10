IRCTC Nepal Tour Package: Dates, Ticket Price, Itinerary And More

Day 1: Departure from Lucknow airport at 8:05 am, land at Kathmandu airport at 3.45 pm, and check into a hotel in Kathmandu.

Day 2: After breakfast, tourists will explore the architectural grandeur of the Pashupatinath Temple, visit the Boudhanath Stupa, then proceed towards Patan, visit the Durbar Square and Tibetan Refugee Centre.

Day 3: After breakfast, trip to Pokhara and visit to the Manokamana Temple on the way.

Day 4: Tourists will go to Sarangkot to see the sunrise in the Himalayas. After breakfast, there's the Bindhyabasini Mandir, followed by Devi’s Falls and Gupteshwor Mahadev Cave. Later, board flight from Pokhara to Kathmandu.

Day 5: Leisurely breakfast, free time, check-out, and departure for Lucknow.