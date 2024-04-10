IRCTC Nepal Tour Package: Dates, Ticket Price, Itinerary And More
The package features sightseeing of the major Tourist attractions of Kathmandu and Pokhara including Pashupatinath Temple, Patan Darbar Square, Manokamna Temple etc.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a Nepal tour package, with the journey commencing from Lucknow, at an affordable price.
"Witness Nepal's spiritual sites and breathtaking landscapes on the Nepal-#Pashupatinath & Manokamna Mandir Darshan (NLO17) tour starting on 21.05.2024 and 25.06.2024 from #Lucknow" IRCTC tweeted.
Witness Nepal's spiritual sites and breathtaking landscapes on the Nepal-#Pashupatinath & Manokamna Mandir Darshan (NLO17) tour starting on 21.05.2024 and 25.06.2024 from #Lucknow.— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 9, 2024
Book now on https://t.co/d1DbVlrqJg#travel #explore #Nepal #nepaltour #holidays #vacations pic.twitter.com/xcnaBpkLne
At an affordable cost, tourists can look forward to a diverse itinerary, with all basic amenities and comfort. The tour will begin on May 21, 2024, and June 25, 2024. It will last for four nights and five days. Tourists will spend three nights in Kathmandu and one night in Pokhara. The maximum number of people allowed on the tour is 35.
Name Of The Package
NEPAL-PASHUPATINATH & MANOKAMNA MANDIR DARSHAN
The package will cover major tourist spots in Kathmandu and Pokhara, including:
Pashupatinath Temple
Budhanilkantha (Sleeping Lord Vishnu)
Patan Durbar Square
Manokamna Temple
Where To Book IRCTC Nepal Tour Package Tickets
IRCTC Nepal Tour Package Itinerary
Day 1: Departure from Lucknow airport at 8:05 am, land at Kathmandu airport at 3.45 pm, and check into a hotel in Kathmandu.
Day 2: After breakfast, tourists will explore the architectural grandeur of the Pashupatinath Temple, visit the Boudhanath Stupa, then proceed towards Patan, visit the Durbar Square and Tibetan Refugee Centre.
Day 3: After breakfast, trip to Pokhara and visit to the Manokamana Temple on the way.
Day 4: Tourists will go to Sarangkot to see the sunrise in the Himalayas. After breakfast, there's the Bindhyabasini Mandir, followed by Devi’s Falls and Gupteshwor Mahadev Cave. Later, board flight from Pokhara to Kathmandu.
Day 5: Leisurely breakfast, free time, check-out, and departure for Lucknow.
IRCTC Nepal Tour Package Cost
Single Occupancy: Rs 53,600
Double Occupancy: Rs 45,900
Triple Occupancy: Rs 44,600
Child with Extra bed (05-11 Years): Rs 44,600
Child without bed (02-11 Years): Rs 41,400
Contact Information
For inquiries and bookings, visit the IRCTC website or contact their customer service representatives.
About IRCTC
Operating under the Ministry of Railways, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) caters to the diverse needs of travellers across India and beyond.