Iran-Israel Conflict Sees 16 Air India Flights Diverted Or Returning Home — Check List
As of now, Air India has announced the diversion or return of flights across major routes, including those headed to London and New York.
Air India on Friday issued an advisory announcing the diversion of several international flights across major routes due to the closure of Iranian airspace amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.
The Indian airline took to social media platforms to inform its passengers that due to Iran’s closure of airspace and the ongoing situation, several flights will be rerouted or return to their departure airports.
Air India announced diversions and return to destination for 16 of its international flights, in a post on X.
“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption,” the airline announced.
As of now, Air India has announced the diversion or return of flights across major routes, including those headed to London and New York. The list includes AI130 (London Heathrow to Mumbai), AI102 (New York to Delhi), AI116 (New York to Mumbai).
Full List Of Diverted Air India Flights
AI130 – London Heathrow-Mumbai – Diverted to Vienna
AI102 – New York-Delhi – Diverted to Sharjah
AI116 – New York-Mumbai – Diverted to Jeddah
AI2018 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Mumbai
AI129 – Mumbai-London Heathrow – Returning to Mumbai
AI119 – Mumbai-New York – Returning to Mumbai
AI103 – Delhi-Washington – Returning to Delhi
AI106 – Newark-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna
AI188 – Vancouver-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah
AI101 – Delhi-New York – Diverting to Frankfurt/Milan
AI126 – Chicago-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah
AI132 – London Heathrow-Bengaluru – Diverted to Sharjah
AI2016 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna
AI104 – Washington-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna
AI190 – Toronto-Delhi – Diverted to Frankfurt
AI189 – Delhi-Toronto – Returning to Delhi
Air India has advised passengers to check flight status through its official page: https://www.airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html
The Tata Group-owned airline also offered refunds on cancellation and rescheduling without any additional cost to the affected passengers.
“Refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling are also being offered to guests who opt for it,” the airline said.
Air India said that alternative flights were being arranged for the passengers of the impacted flights. The details on this are expected soon.
Meanwhile, mounting tensions in the Middle East following Israel’s strikes on Iran on Friday have disrupted flight operations in the region. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has labelled the strikes as a defensive action.
“Moments ago, Israel launched Operation ‘Rising Lion’, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival,” Netanyahu said in a post on X.
The incident led to the death of Hossein Salami, head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, raising the risk of further escalation if Iran chooses to retaliate.