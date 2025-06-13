Iran-Israel Conflict Sees 16 Air India Flights Diverted Or Returning Home — Check List

Air India has advised passengers to check flight status through its official page: https://www.airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html

The Tata Group-owned airline also offered refunds on cancellation and rescheduling without any additional cost to the affected passengers.

“Refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling are also being offered to guests who opt for it,” the airline said.

Air India said that alternative flights were being arranged for the passengers of the impacted flights. The details on this are expected soon.

Meanwhile, mounting tensions in the Middle East following Israel’s strikes on Iran on Friday have disrupted flight operations in the region. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has labelled the strikes as a defensive action.

“Moments ago, Israel launched Operation ‘Rising Lion’, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival,” Netanyahu said in a post on X.

The incident led to the death of Hossein Salami, head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, raising the risk of further escalation if Iran chooses to retaliate.