Iran-Israel Conflict Sees 16 Air India Flights Diverted Or Returning Home — Check List

As of now, Air India has announced the diversion or return of flights across major routes, including those headed to London and New York.

13 Jun 2025, 10:26 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Air India News
(Photo source: PTI)

Air India on Friday issued an advisory announcing the diversion of several international flights across major routes due to the closure of Iranian airspace amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

The Indian airline took to social media platforms to inform its passengers that due to Iran’s closure of airspace and the ongoing situation, several flights will be rerouted or return to their departure airports.

Air India announced diversions and return to destination for 16 of its international flights, in a post on X.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption,” the airline announced.

As of now, Air India has announced the diversion or return of flights across major routes, including those headed to London and New York. The list includes AI130 (London Heathrow to Mumbai), AI102 (New York to Delhi), AI116 (New York to Mumbai).

Full List Of Diverted Air India Flights  

  • AI130 – London Heathrow-Mumbai – Diverted to Vienna

  • AI102 – New York-Delhi – Diverted to Sharjah

  • AI116 – New York-Mumbai – Diverted to Jeddah

  • AI2018 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Mumbai

  • AI129 – Mumbai-London Heathrow – Returning to Mumbai

  • AI119 – Mumbai-New York – Returning to Mumbai

  • AI103 – Delhi-Washington – Returning to Delhi

  • AI106 – Newark-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna

  • AI188 – Vancouver-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah

  • AI101 – Delhi-New York – Diverting to Frankfurt/Milan

  • AI126 – Chicago-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah

  • AI132 – London Heathrow-Bengaluru – Diverted to Sharjah

  • AI2016 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna

  • AI104 – Washington-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna

  • AI190 – Toronto-Delhi – Diverted to Frankfurt

  • AI189 – Delhi-Toronto – Returning to Delhi

Air India has advised passengers to check flight status through its official page: https://www.airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html

The Tata Group-owned airline also offered refunds on cancellation and rescheduling without any additional cost to the affected passengers.

“Refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling are also being offered to guests who opt for it,” the airline said.

Air India said that alternative flights were being arranged for the passengers of the impacted flights. The details on this are expected soon.

Meanwhile, mounting tensions in the Middle East following Israel’s strikes on Iran on Friday have disrupted flight operations in the region. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has labelled the strikes as a defensive action.

“Moments ago, Israel launched Operation ‘Rising Lion’, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival,” Netanyahu said in a post on X.

The incident led to the death of Hossein Salami, head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, raising the risk of further escalation if Iran chooses to retaliate.

