Interests On Moon Not Over Yet, Now Target Is To Bring Rocks From Surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Buoyed by the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO chief S Somanath on Thursday said the interest on the moon is not over yet and that the space agency is now eyeing to bring some rocks from its surface.

Delivering a lecture at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC) here under the ‘Rashtrapati Bhavan Vimarsh Shrinkhala’, he shared details of a 'sample return mission' to bring back rocks from the moon.