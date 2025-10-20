INS Vikrant: What You Need To Know About India's First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier

Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintained his annual tradition of celebrating Diwali with the armed forces. He spent Diwali 2025 with Navy personnel onboard INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar (Karnataka).

Addressing Navy personnel on Monday, Modi said the INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, reflects the capability of the country’s armed forces.

Modi also celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor. "Just a few months ago, we saw that Vikrant made all of Pakistan sleepless," he said, referring to Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 in response to a Pahalgam terror attack.