INI CET Result 2025 Expected Today: Check Steps To Download INICET Nov Scorecard At aiimsexams.ac.in
The INI CET Result 2025 for the November session is expected to be announced today, Nov. 15, 2025, on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. The result release for medical aspirants aiming for postgraduate and super-specialty courses such as MD, MS, MCh (6 years), DM (6 years), and MS.
Candidates who appeared for the exam held on Nov. 9, will be able to check their results in PDF format and download their individual scorecards from the AIIMS candidate portal.
The INI CET result will include important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, all India rank, overall percentile, category, and category-wise rank. Candidates must log in using their registration ID and password to access their scorecard. For qualifying, general category candidates need to secure at least the 50th percentile, whereas the cutoff for SC/ST candidates is 45th percentile.
The AIIMS authorities usually release results on the scheduled date, although the exact time for the announcement today has not been officially disclosed. The result will be available as a PDF file listing candidates who have qualified for the counselling rounds. Candidates who meet the cutoff and qualify will move on to the admission counseling phase for various institutes of national importance.
How to Check INICET Result 2025
To download the INI CET 2025 result, candidates should visit the official website, navigate to the Academic Courses section, and click on the INI CET result link for the November 2025 session. Here are the detailed steps to Check INICET Result 2025:
Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in
Navigate to the "Academic Courses" tab and look for the "INI CET" section.
Click on the result link titled "Result of INI CET Nov 2025 Session."
The result PDF listing all qualified candidates will appear; search for your roll number using 'Ctrl+F'.
For the individual scorecard, visit the candidate login page on the website.
Log in using your Registration ID and Password.
Download and save your INI CET 2025 scorecard for future reference.
This result announcement marks a critical step for medical aspirants pursuing advanced studies in premier medical institutes. For updates of INI CET 2025 result, immediately go to the aiimsexams.ac.in as the official declaration time nears today.