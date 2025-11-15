INI CET Result 2025 Expected Today: Check Steps To Download INICET Nov Scorecard At aiimsexams.ac.in

The INI CET result will include important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, all India rank, overall percentile, category, and category-wise rank. Candidates must log in using their registration ID and password to access their scorecard. For qualifying, general category candidates need to secure at least the 50th percentile, whereas the cutoff for SC/ST candidates is 45th percentile.

The AIIMS authorities usually release results on the scheduled date, although the exact time for the announcement today has not been officially disclosed. The result will be available as a PDF file listing candidates who have qualified for the counselling rounds. Candidates who meet the cutoff and qualify will move on to the admission counseling phase for various institutes of national importance.