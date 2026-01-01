Indore Water Contamination: Conflicting Death Toll Figures Spark Confusion Among Officials, Residents

All the admitted patients were out of danger and were being discharged continuously as their condition improved.

On the varying death figures, Vijayvargiya said, "Administrative officials have informed me that four people have died due to this outbreak, but there is information here (in Bhagirathpura) about eight to nine deaths. We will verify this information and if it is found to be correct, financial assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased as announced by CM Mohan Yadav."

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey visited the Bhagirathpura area along with local officials to review the situation.