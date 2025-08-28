Business NewsNationalIndiGo's Surat-Dubai Flight Diverted To Ahmedabad Due To Mid-Air Technical Glitch
IndiGo's Surat-Dubai Flight Diverted To Ahmedabad Due To Mid-Air Technical Glitch

The airline then arranged an alternate flight for the travellers.

28 Aug 2025, 05:44 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IndiGo plane diverted due to mid-air technical glitch. (File image: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit) </p></div>
IndiGo plane diverted due to mid-air technical glitch. (File image: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
A Dubai-bound IndiGo flight from Surat with around 150 passengers on board was diverted to Ahmedabad due to some technical issue mid-air on Thursday, an airport official said.

The flight, which took off from Surat airport at around 9.30 a.m., safely landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad at around 11 a.m. after being diverted, he said.

IndiGo arranged another flight for the passengers, he said.

"Due to some technical issues mid-air, the Surat-Dubai IndiGo flight was diverted to Ahmedabad. It safely landed at the airport at around 11.40 am with nearly 150 passengers. It was not an emergency landing," the official of the SVPI airport said.

"Later, IndiGo arranged another aircraft for the passengers. That flight took off for Dubai around 1.45 pm. The plane that was diverted and landed here is now being inspected by aircraft engineers," he added.

