IndiGo's Delhi–Goa Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Engine Failure: Report

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa made an emergency landing at Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday, following an engine failure.

The emergency measure was necessitated as one of the engines in the aircraft had failed, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. However, an official statement issued by the airline only mentioned a "technical snag".

“A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa on 16 July 2025. Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai,” IndiGo Spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline added that the aircraft will undergo necessary checks and maintenance before resuming operations and an alternative aircraft has been arranged for completing the journey, which will depart shortly with the customers.

Separately, another IndiGo flight from Delhi faced a scare at Patna’s Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport on Tuesday night. The aircraft, operating as flight 6E 2482, touched down around 9 p.m. but aborted landing after the pilot assessed there may not be enough runway space to bring the aircraft to a safe halt. The plane took off again, circled the airport, and later landed safely, airport officials told PTI.

IndiGo isn’t alone in grappling with operational disruptions. A Dubai-bound Emirates flight from Mumbai was delayed by nearly three hours on Wednesday after developing a technical fault. Passengers were reportedly required to return and undergo security checks again, further compounding the inconvenience.

Adding to the string of incidents, an Air India Express flight from Mumbai to Dubai was cancelled on Wednesday morning after a Boeing aircraft encountered a technical snag at Lucknow Airport.