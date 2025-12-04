Business NewsNationalIndiGo Madinah-Hyderabad Flight Diverted To Ahmedabad Following Bomb Threat
ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo Madinah-Hyderabad Flight Diverted To Ahmedabad Following Bomb Threat

The flight landed safely at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad around 12:30 p.m.

04 Dec 2025, 05:22 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IndiGo flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat. (Image: PTI)</p></div>
IndiGo flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat. (Image: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

An IndiGo flight from Madinah in Saudi Arabia to Hyderabad was diverted to Ahmedabad on Thursday following a bomb threat, a police official said.

The flight landed safely at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad around 12:30 p.m., and all passengers and crew were deboarded to conduct a thorough search of the plane, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Atul Bansal.

"When the flight was on its way to Hyderabad from Madinah, someone sent an email to IndiGo claiming that a bomb had been planted on the aircraft. Since Ahmedabad was the closest airport, the pilot decided to land here as a precautionary measure,' said Bansal.

After being alerted about the bomb threat, the local police rushed to the spot to assist the Central Industrial Security Force and National Disaster Response Force, said the official, adding that nothing suspicious was found during the initial search.

ALSO READ

IndiGo Flight Cancellations LIVE: IndiGo Offers Leave Buybacks To Pilots; Over 300 Flights Cancelled Today
Opinion
IndiGo Flight Cancellations LIVE: IndiGo Offers Leave Buybacks To Pilots; Over 300 Flights Cancelled Today
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT