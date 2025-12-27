IndiGo Issues Advisory At Chandigarh And Other Airports Amid Fog Conditions
Flight operations have been disrupted for the past many days in Chandigarh, Delhi and other airports due to dense fog.
IndiGo on Saturday issued an advisory stating that evening flights at Chandigarh airport might be impacted due to dense fog.
Fog is a common winter hazard in northern India that reduces visibility to under 50 meters and disrupts thousands of flights annually.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), IndiGo wrote, "Fog is expected to set in later this evening across Chandigarh which may impact flight operations. A few flights scheduled for later today have been cancelled in advance to help reduce waiting time at the airport."
"We understand this may affect your plans and appreciate your understanding. Our teams are closely monitoring conditions and are available to assist customers at all touchpoints," added the low-cost carrier.
Earlier this morning the advisory was issued for Amritsar, Ranchi, Agartala, Bagdogra and Hindon as the airports continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog.
Flight operations have been disrupted for the past many days at Chandigarh, Delhi and other airports due to dense fog.
Earlier this month, IndiGo cancelled more than 1,600 flights in a single day, with inadequate planning in implementing the revised pilot rest norms being a key reason for the disruptions.
As per the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), the airline was unable to accurately forecast crew availability, conduct timely training, and realign rosters despite advance regulatory intimation, resulting in cascading delays and cancellations across its network beginning late November 2025 and leading to non-adherence to the directions.
Punjab and Haryana are reeling under intense cold while dense fog enveloped many areas in both states on Saturday. Ballowal Saunkhri in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district was the coldest place in Punjab, recording a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the local meteorological department.
Among other areas in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 5.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal. Ludhiana shivered at 4.6 degrees Celsius while Patiala's minimum was 7 degrees Celsius.
Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective lows of 5.4, 6, 4.9 and 5.8 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a minimum of 6.9 degrees Celsius.
(with PTI inputs)