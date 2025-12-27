IndiGo Issues Advisory At Chandigarh And Other Airports Amid Fog Conditions

IndiGo on Saturday issued an advisory stating that evening flights at Chandigarh airport might be impacted due to dense fog.

Fog is a common winter hazard in northern India that reduces visibility to under 50 meters and disrupts thousands of flights annually.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), IndiGo wrote, "Fog is expected to set in later this evening across Chandigarh which may impact flight operations. A few flights scheduled for later today have been cancelled in advance to help reduce waiting time at the airport."

"We understand this may affect your plans and appreciate your understanding. Our teams are closely monitoring conditions and are available to assist customers at all touchpoints," added the low-cost carrier.