IndiGo Imposes Flying Ban On Unruly Passenger

IndiGo has imposed a flying ban on the passenger who slapped a co-traveller onboard the Mumbai-Kolkata flight on Friday.

The incident occurred on flight 6E138, and after landing, the perpetrator was handed over to the security authorities at the Kolkata airport, a source said on Friday. The perpetrator was also declared as unruly.

In a post on X, the airline on Saturday said that following due diligence, the incident involving an unruly customer has been formally reported to the relevant authorities for necessary action.

'In line with our commitment to discourage such unruly behaviour onboard flights, the individual has been suspended from flying on any IndiGo flights, in accordance with regulatory provisions,' the carrier said. The duration of the flying ban could not be immediately ascertained.

On Friday, a video clip of the incident shared on social media showed a passenger sitting in his seat suddenly slapping another passenger on the aisle who started crying and was moved away from the spot.

Also, a cabin crew member was heard telling the passenger on the seat 'don't do' while another passenger was heard asking why did he slap and that he does not have any right to hit anybody. One of the passengers was also heard saying that the person who was hit was having a panic attack.