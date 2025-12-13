ADVERTISEMENT
IndiGo Flight Suffers Tail Strike While Landing At Ranchi Airport
The incident happened around 7.30 pm on Friday when the Bhubaneswar-Ranchi flight was landing with around 70 passengers on board.
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
An IndiGo flight suffered a tail strike while landing at the Ranchi airport, officials said on Saturday.
The incident happened around 7.30 pm on Friday when the Bhubaneswar-Ranchi flight was landing with around 70 passengers on board, they said.
"The tail of the aircraft touched the runway during landing. Passengers experienced a sudden jolt. However, they were all safe and unharmed," Ranchi airport Director Vinod Kumar told PTI.
The plane was grounded following the incident, as it was found to be technically ineligible for takeoff, he said.
"Its next departure from Ranchi to Bhubaneswar was cancelled. Some passengers cancelled their journey, while some rescheduled their travel. Some passengers were sent to Bhubaneswar by road," he added.
Opinion
IndiGo Flight Cancellations: DGCA Probe Panel Grills CEO, Sacks Four Flight Ops Inspectors
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT