IndiGo Flight From Ahmedabad To Diu Aborts Take-Off Due To Technical Reasons

A Diu-bound IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad terminated take-off on Wednesday due to technical reasons, as per officials. All the passengers and crew members were safe, they added.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 11:15 a.m. from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad to the Union Territory of Diu, but was called off due to technical issues.

"When the aircraft began its take-off roll, the pilots took a decision to abort the take-off due to some technical reasons," sources in the airline told news agency PTI.

The flight stands cancelled. All the 50-odd passengers and crew members are safe, they added.

(with PTI inputs)