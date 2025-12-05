IndiGo Flight Cancellations Trigger Surge In Demand For Tickets Across Major Train Routes

IndiGo’s continuing operational problems have begun to affect India’s rail network, with major long-distance routes seeing a sudden spike in passenger demand after widespread flight cancellations from Delhi, reported NDTV.

According to the report, the unexpected cancellation of multiple IndiGo flights has pushed thousands of passengers towards trains departing from New Delhi. The demand for seats on most major routes has risen sharply, with Tatkal (last-minute) bookings seeing a significant jump.

The surge is being felt across several key corridors. Trains running from Delhi to Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Jammu, Srinagar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai have all reported unusually high passenger loads, NDTV reported.

With the airline still battling widespread cancellations, the pressure on India’s rail network reflects the severity and scale of the crisis.