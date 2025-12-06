Indigo Flight Cancellations: Normalcy Restored At Airports; Govt Sends Notice To CEO Pieter Elbers

Pieter Elbers, 55, has been the CEO of IndiGo since 2022. He was earlier associated with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines for nearly three decades. He has over 30 years of experience in aviation.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he served as President and CEO of KLM from October 2014 to July 2022. Prior to that, he was COO from January 2011 to September 2014 and Senior Vice President of Network & Alliances between 2005 and 2010.

He also held international assignments as General Manager in Japan, Greece, and Italy from 1999 to 2005. Earlier, he worked in route network planning from 1995 to 1999 and began his career as a ramp supervisor at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport from 1992 to 1995.

He completed Executive Education at Columbia Business School in 2006. Earlier, he earned a Drs. degree in Business Economics from the Open University between 1993 and 1995.

The seasoned airline business leader also serves on the International Air Transport Association Board of Governors and has been elected as the Chair since June 2024, according to IndiGo’s website.