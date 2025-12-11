IndiGo Crisis: 60 Flights Cancelled In Bengaluru After CEO Assures Of 'Smooth Operations'

Meanwhile, Elbers was summoned by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to submit a comprehensive report, including data and an update on the recent operational disruptions, and will appear before the regulator at 3 pm on Thursday. The airline, in a statement, said that it is "expecting to operate over 1,950 flights on Thursday."

It is pertinent to mention that, IndiGo has seen its pilots' strength depleting by 378 pilots in the last nine months. As per a reply in Parliament to a member's question earlier this year, IndiGo had employed 5,463 pilots as of March 20, 2025.

However, as per data presented by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on December 8 in reply to a Member's question, IndiGo had employed 5,085 pilots.

Keeping a tight watch on IndiGo's operations, the DGCA has decided to station its personnel at IndiGo's headquarters, as it steps up oversight on India's largest airline, which continues to cancel dozens of flights despite saying operations have stabilised.

The DGCA has formed an oversight team of eight senior captains, and two of them, along with two government officials, will be stationed at IndiGo's Gurgaon headquarters to monitor cancellation status, crew deployment, unplanned leave, and routes hit by staff shortages.

These teams will submit a daily report to the regulator, as per an order.

