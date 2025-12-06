IndiGo Crisis: Normalcy Restored At Airports After Five Days Of Disruption, Govt Says

Normalcy is gradually being restored at airports across the country and all necessary facilities are provided to passengers, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said late Saturday. Flight check-in and check-out services are happening smoothly.

Earlier, IndiGo said it has re-established 95% of its network connectivity in terms of destinations. The carrier operated to 135 out of the 138 destinations on Saturday and is on course to operate over 1,500 flights by the end of the day, the airline said in a statement.

India largest airline had cancelled more than 1,500 flights in the past few days after a severe crew shortage and problems tied to new flight duty rules crippled its operations.