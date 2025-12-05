IndiGo Crisis Deepens: Airline Cancels All Delhi Flights Till Dec 5 Midnight

IndiGo told aviation watchdog DGCA that operations are expected to be fully stabilised by February 10, 2026, and sought temporary relaxations in flight duty norms on a day when the country's largest airline cancelled more than 550 flights, disrupting the travel plans of hundreds of passengers.

Acknowledging that the flight disruptions happening for the past few days are primarily due to misjudgment and planning gaps in implementing the second phase of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, IndiGo also informed the regulator that there will be more cancellations till December 8 and from that day, there will also be a reduction in services.

The airline, which generally operates around 2,300 flights daily and presents its punctuality as a hallmark, recorded an on-time performance of 19.7% on Wednesday, a steep fall from 35% reported on Tuesday.

With some spike seen in airfares amid IndiGo flight cancellations, authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and the airline has also been asked to ensure that there is no increase in airfares due to the current disruptions.

IndiGo has informed DGCA that corrective actions are underway, stable flight operations will be fully restored by February 10, 2026, while more cancellations are expected in the next few days. The airline will reduce flight operations from December 8 to minimise disruptions, according to a statement issued by DGCA.

The regulator has also asked the airline to submit a detailed roadmap covering projected crew recruitment, viz-a-viz induction of aircraft, plans for crew training, roster restructuring, safety-risk assessments, and mitigation measures.

