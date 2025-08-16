IndiGo Aircraft Suffers Tail Strike While Landing At Mumbai Airport

The Bangkok-Mumbai flight of IndiGo suffered a tail strike while attempting to land at the airport in Mumbai on Saturday. As per NDTV report, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft's tail touched the runway while powering up for a go-around manoeuvre in low altitude due to bad weather in Mumbai.

The incident has prompted aviation safety regulator DGCA to order a probe, news agency PTI reported.

"On Aug. 16, 2025, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway while executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather conditions in Mumbai. Thereafter, the aircraft carried out another approach and landed safely," an IndiGo spokesperson told NDTV.

The airline flight 6E 1060 departed from Bangkok at 12.12 am ( local time) against its scheduled departure time of 11.40 pm (local time) and landed at the Mumbai airport at 3.04 am against its scheduled arrival time of 2.50 am, as per flight tracking website flightradar24.com.

The spokesperson said that the airline is following all safety protocols. "We are following the standard protocol and the aircraft will go through necessary checks/ repairs and regulatory clearance before resuming operations," the spokesperson told NDTV.

"At IndiGo, the safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft is our top priority. We are making all efforts to minimise any subsequent impact on our operations due to this incident," the airline further said.

Earlier on June 2, an IndiGo flight suffered a bird hit and made an emergency landing at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport.