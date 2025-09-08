India's Unemployment Rate Lowest Among G20 Nations At 2%: Mansukh Mandaviya

India's unemployment rate of 2% according to World Economic Forum is the lowest among G20 nations, Union Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

The minister highlighted how employment generation has taken place across sectors in tandem with India’s rapid economic growth and underlined the schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) that have contributed towards the same.

He was addressing a gathering at the signing of MoUs between the ministry and digital mentorship platform ‘Mentor Together’ and classifieds online site ‘Quikr’ for enhancing employment opportunities as well as youth employability on the National Career Service (NCS) portal.