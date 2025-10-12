India's Telecom Tycoon Sunil Mittal Sees Biggest Net Worth Gain In 2025 Amid Market Slump
Sunil Mittal was also the biggest dollar gainer with his net worth, which he shares with his family members.
India's telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal saw the biggest jump in its net worth in 2025 amid a market slump. His net worth grew $3.5 billion to $34.2 billion in 2025, according to Forbes India's Richest 2025 list.
Mittal jumped three places to 4th rank in Forbes' Top 10 Richest in India list. He's trailing Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Savitri Jindal. He had the fourth position back in 2008.
The telecom tycoon has managed to achieve all this amid a weaker rupee, 3% decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex index in the past year, led to a 9% combined wealth erosion to $1 trillion. Nearly, two thirds of the country's richest saw their fortune declining because of the market slump and volatile external factors.
One of the reason Bharti Airtel Chairperson Sunil Mittal managed to build wealth amid tough times is his mega stake buying in 2024. Bharti Enterprises bought a 24.5% stake in UK telecom giant BT Group. He joined the board of the UK company in September 2025.
Tech billionaire, Shiv Nadar of HCL Tech Ltd., last year's fourth richest, slipped to fifth place at a time when external volatilities such as visa fee hike in the US weighed on the outlook for IT companies.
The composition of the ten richest remained largely unchanged despite declines in their wealth. Oil-to-telecom giant Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani, India's richest person, witnessed a decline of 12% or $14.5 billion in net worth in the past year. However, he held the position of centibillionaire with $105-billion net worth.
O.P Jindal Group's Savitri Jindal's net worth decreased $3.5 billion to $40.2 billion.
Doshi Siblings, with their combined net worth of $7.5 billion, debuted at No. 37 in the Forbes India's 100 Richest list. Their Waaree Energies, India's largest solar panel manufacturer, listed at over 70% premium on the exchanges last year.
Dixon Technologies Ltd.'s Founder and Chairman Sunil Vachani also debuted in the list at rank 80 with fortune of $3.8 billion.